Modern Family Star Welcomes Chris Klieman to Kansas State

One of the biggest stars of the hit show Modern Family, and a Kansas State alumnus, wishes Chris Klieman well.

Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cam Tucker, tweets “Congratulations Coach Klieman. I look forward to watching your teams win many, many games. Manhattan is a special place as you’ll soon see. Go Cats!”

The Emmy-winner is from Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Kansas State with a degree in Sociology in 1996.