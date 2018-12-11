NDSU Fans Look Back Fondly on Chris Klieman’s Time at NDSU

Some fans say winning three FCS titles under Klieman was a meaningful experience

FARGO, N.D. — After guiding the Bison to three FCS National Championships and eighteen straight wins inside the FargoDome, some NDSU fans look back and smile at how Chris Klieman left his mark on Bison football.

“He gets so pumped up and fired up with the team after every touchdown, after every call. It’s definitely going to be hard when he leaves with that, but he’s got a good energy and it’s really fun to watch,” said Brittany Dykema, a sophomore at NDSU.

But understanding the importance of moving on up in college football, some fans say Klieman made the right move by heading to Kansas State.

“It’s nice to see him go somewhere bigger. I mean, like everybody, you kind of knew it was coming, but he’s getting a pretty nice raise too, which you can’t be mad at him for that. He’s just doing what’s right for him and his family,” Brody Olson, a senior at NDSU, said.

Four of the last five Bison head coaches have had prior experience coaching on the staff at NDSU prior to taking on the main post. Some of the fans say they want someone who knows the program inside and out in order to keep their winning traditions alive.

“I would like to see more leadership and a lot of making the team feel like more of a family, and just have them bond more so we can win more,” said Jorge Camacho, a freshman at NDSU.

Some fans believe having a solid coaching staff behind the new head coach could form the foundation of further success in the FCS that was sparked by Craig Bohl (now the Head Coach for Wyoming) and Klieman,

With one, maybe two games left to see Klieman roam the sidelines, some fans are just happy to see him finish what he started.

“He told these kids that these seniors are the first class he brought in and he’s going to stick with them and the seniors are 100% behind him. He is the one guy that truly deserves this promotion and this opportunity to go where he needs to go,” said Eric Rommesmo of Fargo.

In his five seasons with the Bison, Klieman went 42–3 inside the Fargodome.

NDSU squares off against South Dakota State in the FCS Semifinals on Friday.