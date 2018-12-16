Bethel Church Christmas Collection to Help Feed My Starving Children

the church has also helped international organization's in the past

FARGO, N.D. — The Christmas season may be short but a local church is trying to create a lasting impact.

Bethel Evangelical Church in Fargo puts on an annual Christmas Collection to raise money for a cause. This year, churchgoers are raising money for Feed My Starving Children, while also getting into the holiday spirit with plenty of Christmas song favorites. A Bethel pastor says the music is a great way for people to take a break during what can be a stressful season.

“Just to help people get in the mood and step aside from the hustle and bustle of gifts and all that and traffic and you know how it goes. Take a few moments out and think about the real reason for Christmas,” said Gary Siefers, senior associate pastor.

In the past, Bethel’s Christmas Collection raised money for hurricane relief in Houston and for an agricultural project in Haiti.