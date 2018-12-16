Kids Building Long-Lasting Relationship At Shop With A Cop

Each kid was given $200

FARGO, N.D. — Having wrapped gifts to put under the tree isn’t possible for all families Cass County, but local law enforcement is trying to change that.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us how they are bringing a Christmas miracle to some deserving children.

They are swerving through Walmart.

“They just run from one aisle to the next.”

Searching for the most perfect gift.

For these cops and kids, it really is a winter wonder-land.

“It’s just an incredible day.”

Just in time for the holidays, shop with a cop gives kids a chance to put some presents under the tree and make a new friend along the way.

“This is our one chance to build a relationship from the ground up that will hopefully last a lifetime.”

For Joseph, the journey was seamless, knowing just the perfect choice for each person on his list.

With 200 dollars each, children are getting the chance to give a gift to each of their loved ones.

“We really want everyone to have a merry Christmas and really have a special holiday and these kids may have not had that so they are able to buy these gifts for their family and to be able to open these on Christmas eve or Christmas day is something really special and something we look forward to every year.”

And maybe a little something for themselves.

“They see those toys and and they have that sparkle int ehir eyes, ti’s an excellent experience.”

But the cops were truly impressed by the giving nature of each of these kids.

“For that child that I had today his first objective was to get something for his mom.”

“You know when you have something like that it really touches your heart.”

On this Sunday morning, the dozens of law enforcement officers walk away knowing they are making a difference.

“There are so many officers here that want to do this, is really special.”

Helping create a Christmas miracle and start an everlasting bond with each of these kids.

“So whether it’s answering questions about what we do to getting to know them hopefully this will be a one on one relationship that will last for years.”

Microsoft workers volunteered their time to wrap all of the gifts for the kids. The 4th Annual Shop with a Deputy will be held tomorrow afternoon in Grand Forks.