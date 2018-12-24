NDSU FB: RB Bruce Anderson Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Game Will Be Played on January 25th
FARGO, N.D. —  North Dakota State Running Back Bruce Anderson received his Christmas gift one day early this year. Anderson accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The Senior leads the team in rushing with 940 yards from scrimmage.
He’s second among NDSU running backs with nine touchdowns this season and leds the Bison backfield in yards per game with 77.

The Senior Bowl will be played on January 26th at 1:30 P.M. in Mobile, Alabama.
You can watch it live on NFL Network.

