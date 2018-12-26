UND MBB Enters Summit League Play for the First Time

Fighting Hawks Play Purdue-Fort Wayne Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Friday marks the start of North Dakota Men’s Basketball’s first season as a member of the Summit League. The Fighting Hawks joined the Summit League after leaving the Big Sky Conference last year.

UND is coming off back to back road losses to Marquette and Northern Iowa to close out their non–conference slate.

Coach Brian Jones knows the expectations in the league are high, however, he just wants his team to embrace the journey and keep staying the course they’re on.

“This is new for all of us. Were going on a journey. None of us have played these teams in the summit league or traveled to play these teams,” Jones said. “We just need to continue to grow together and build. Build upon what we’ve built so far but our guys have been very hungry about staying the course and embracing the process. It’s still a process. Now we got 16 league games.”