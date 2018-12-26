UND WBB Enters First Summit League Game With Momentum

Fighting Hawks Play Purdue-Fort Wayne Sunday Afternoon

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota Women’s Basketball heads into Summit League play coming off two straight wins at the Hatter Classic over San Francisco and Western Michigan. Just like the men’s team, UND women’s team is new to the Summit League.

After playing a non–conference schedule against opponents who were ranked 120th or lower in the country, the Fighting Hawks are coming off a couple days rest. Coach Travis Brewster likes where his team is at heading into their first crack at a new league.

“We got some momentum going right now which is a big thing, picking up two road wins on a neutral floor. I think that’s a big thing to have momentum at this time in the year,” Brewster said. “When you look at it, there’s nothing easy about playing in the Summit League. There all teams that have been there, were the newcomers to the league so we have to make sure we take care of business.