Report of suspicious letter at federal courthouse in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Police and fire crews were sent to the federal courthouse in Fergus Falls Thurs. morning to investigate a suspicious letter.

Police say they were contacted by the US Marshal’s Service. They say given the potential threat and possible contents of the letter, standard procedures were used to ensure the safety of first-responders and those in the building.

There is no active threat and the investigation has been turned over to federal agencies.