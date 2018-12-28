Play of the Week Nominees December 28

Watch the nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature filthy moves on offense that deked their opponents.

Sheyenne boys basketball standout Christian Kuntz feigned a move to the right before burning past a defender for the easy layup.

On the sheet, Davies’ Cade Stibbe worked the puck between the defender’s legs to get a great look at the net. The shot was denied by the goaltender, but the setup move itself was impressive.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Play of the Week, Top Sports Headlines
