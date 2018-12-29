Barnes County Unveils New Emergency Notification System

People can get emergency alerts throughout the county via email, text, or phone call

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. — Barnes County rolled out a new emergency notification system that speeds up how people find out about situations throughout the county.

“ALERT Barnes County” notifies registered users about severe weather, road closures, health crises, and police or fire emergencies.

Once people sign up for the service, they can receive the alerts via email, text, or phone call.

Emergency responders say this method is easier to use than its predecessor, Code Red.

“It’s super user–friendly, there’s a really handy app that you can download where you can get notifications, you can look at the map, and actually see the notifications all over the county, so this is an easy way to notify you in the case of an emergency,” said Sarah Miller, a 911 Communications Specialist for Barnes County Dispatch.

For more information on how you can sign up for the service, click here.