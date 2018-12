Force Can’t Hang onto Third-Period Lead, Fall to Sioux Falls

The Stampede came from behind to win 5-3

FARGO, N.D. — Two goals from Josh Nodler and another from Hank Crone were not enough for the Fargo Force Saturday night.

They drop the matchup with Sioux Falls 5-3.

The Stampede trailed 3-2 with 13 minutes to play, but they notched three goals in the final period to win.