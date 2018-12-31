UND’s Klabo Awarded Summit League Player of the Week Honor

This is the second week this year Klabo has won the award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(UND Athletics) — UND senior forward Lexi Klabo has been named the Summit League Player of the Week after her performance Sunday in leading North Dakota to a win in its inaugural league game. Klabo scored 21 and added eight rebounds and three blocks in the 79-60 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday.

Klabo now has 26 career 20-point games, a half-dozen of those coming this season. The senior from Fargo, N.D., was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line and continues to pace all of NCAA Division I in free throw makes this season (94), double-digits more than her nearest competitor. She is just 25 shy of the UND career record for free throws made, set in 2008 by Ashley Langen (468).

Klabo’s 21 points Sunday helped UND to a rout of the Mastodons. Eleven of her game-high total came in the first half as North Dakota went on two long runs, including scoring 16 straight in the second quarter, to race out to a 21-point lead at the break.

This is the second weekly honor for Klabo, who was a First Team Preseason All-Summit League honoree. Klabo and the Fighting Hawks play their first league road games this week, traveling to Oral Roberts Wednesday and Denver Saturday.