West Fargo Library Helps Kids Ring in 2019

they made crafts for the parties they would have later at home

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Public Library is making sure kids aren’t left out as we all get ready to celebrate a new beginning in 2019.

Kids are already celebrating the end of 2018 and putting their creativity to the test.

The library is helping kids ring in the new year, making plenty of party hats and noisemakers as they get ready to celebrate tonight.

West Fargo’s Public Library puts on free activities for kids and their family members during many holidays so they can still feel included and have a fun time.

“We just do stuff together. Having fun and stuff. We’re going to spend the night together so his parents can go have fun,” said Sheri Hansen.

This Kids Blast is also helping children to understand what New Year’s is all about.

“It’s another way for them to celebrate a little early and it helps them talk with their parents about what the new year is, what they’re celebrating and it’s a way for them to get out of the house and do something a little different during their long winter break,” said Lauren Nephew, West Fargo children services librarian.

But some of the kids say they already know 2019 is going to be their year.

“I’m flying to California, I mean Los Angeles to be an actress,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman already had one audition in Fargo and will be flying to Los Angeles in March.

As these kids make their own goals for the upcoming year.

“Happy new year,” said all the kids.

They’re just hoping everyone has a worthwhile 2019.