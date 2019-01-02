How the Government Shutdown Could Affect Fargo-Moorhead

The mayor says there won't be any immediate effects

FARGO, N.D. — With almost two weeks into the government shutdown, you may be wondering how it might affect the city of Fargo.

The mayor says the shutdown doesn’t have any immediate effects, but if it goes on for a couple of months, there could be some delays in funding.

Grants for projects involving transportation, arts and culture, and community grants could be affected.

District offices for the Small Business Administration are closed during the shutdown.

“It’s always a difficulty when you shut down the government. It’s just something—I hope people can work together on that, because it does have some effects on different projects we have,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

Outgoing Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams says she doesn’t think the shutdown will last long enough to affect federal funds for the city.