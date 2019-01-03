Gov. Doug Burgum Gives 2019 State of the State Address

His priorities include agriculture, technology, education, etc.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Governor Doug Burgum gives his 2019 State of the State address to the 66th Legislative Assembly.

It was 130 years ago when North Dakota was officially recognized as a state, thanks to President Benjamin Harrison. It grew rapidly over the first four years but then things took a turn.

“Our population shrank from 1930 all the way to 2011, we did not break that record,” Burgum said.

Within the past couple of years, the population has risen to more than 760,000 people, making history.

“Today, the State of the State, is that we stand at the cusp of North Dakota’s history. And by harnessing the courage that dared greatly, we will cultivate a prosperous future for generations to come. With action, we will shine,” Burgum said.

Burgum says it requires action that the state’s agricultural and energy industries have already been collaborating on.

It’s why his budget proposal includes $200 million for research in agriculture, oil, gas and lignite.

“Our farmers and ranchers can compete with anybody, anywhere, anytime, if they’re given a level playing field,” Burgum said.

Burgum says he is also asking for $16.4 million to protect North Dakotans from cyber-attacks and an additional $174 million for IT projects.

“That will support 19 agencies to improve citizen government interactions and ensure that we can maintain voter integrity,” Burgum said.

Burgum’s priorities for 2019 also include fighting the state’s problem with addiction which he says First Lady Kathryn Burgum has done so much for already. He says he will also prioritize innovation in education once again this year, but 2019 could mean a big change for veterans’ pockets.

“Our budget proposes 100 percent state tax income exemption on military retirement pay to encourage more veterans after they’ve returned to stay and work in North Dakota. We should thank veterans not just for their service with our words and applause but also in our actions,” Burgum said.

Burgum closed his address by asking legislators to envision a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum at the entrance of the national park, which has already gained support from many including the National Parks Service and Theodore Roosevelt’s great-great grandson.

“Your actions will have made that day possible,” Burgum said.

Governor Burgum also announced today the Governor’s Office will now begin displaying the flags of the five tribal nations who live in North Dakota.

State Democrats say they “look forward to working with the Governor and Republican colleagues to build on the state’s strengths and work on the unmet needs.”