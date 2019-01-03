West Fargo To Begin Special Assessment Forums This Month

The next one will be next Thursday at Faith United Methodist Church.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo begins one of five special assessment forums during January.

Special assessments are commonly used to help fund infrastructure projects. Each session will educate people and businesses about what the purpose of the assessments are and how they can use them to give feedback about what’s going on in the community. After a presentation, attendees break out into smaller group discussions so the city can work with the community to talk about solutions and different ideas in the future.

“We’re really excited to run these forums in a way that we’re going to get citizen’s feedback and learn what they feel the problems and solutions are. We feel this is an important element to this whole structure and so we’re really excited to get that feedback,” said Melissa Richard, communications director for the City of West Fargo.

The next special assessment forum will be on Thursday at Faith United Methodist Church.