Interstate Shoes Helps to Return Unclaimed Items from Tom’s Shoe Repair

Items not picked up by Jan. 31 will be donated

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Tom’s Shoe Repair closed their doors a few months ago. If you have something you haven’t gotten back, Interstate Shoes and Repair might have it.

Interstate Shoes is helping return hundreds of shoes, boots, jackets and purses to customers.

The store’s manager says there are many unclaimed items. Only 10 percent have been picked up.

If you never got something back from Tom’s Shoe Repair, contact Interstate Shoes and give a description of your item.

“I couldn’t imagine dropping off my item and never knowing whether I’d see it again. Even if it’s something as simple as a sandal, but if it’s work boot, everything is important. I would feel lost if I didn’t have my favorite pair of work boots. I wanted to make sure we provided that service to the community,” Alexis Potter, store manager of Interstate Shoes, said.

Any items not picked up by the end of the month will be donated.

You can call Interstate Shoes at 218-359-0990 or message them on Facebook here.