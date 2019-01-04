Tim Walz to Bring One Minnesota Inaugural Celebration to Moorhead

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota Gov.-Elect Tim Walz and Lt.-Gov.-Elect Peggy Flanagan are coming to Moorhead to celebrate their inauguration.

The DFLers will be sworn into office on Monday January 7th and are holding One Minnesota Inaugural Celebrations all over the state including Minneapolis, Duluth and Mankato.

The Moorhead event will be held January 14th at Junkyard Brewing Company from 5:00 to 7:30 PM. Food from Pico Food Truck will be provided and Dan Christianson will play music. The event is free and open to the public, but you will have to reserve tickets by clicking here.

For more details, you can click here or email events@walz2019.org.