Second Annual North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival Kicks Off

The exhibit will also make stops in Bismarck and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. — For the second year, the North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival is showcasing art focused on issues people face every day.

35 artists from all over the world are taking part in this year’s festival, which is taking place at the Plains Art Museum.

In addition to paintings and sculptures, people can read literature and take in some experimental films.

Organizers say expanding the collection beyond visual arts helps people get a better understanding of human rights struggles.

“Everything is impactful. Some people are moved by what they see, some people are moved by what they read, some people are moved by what they hear, so this festival really allows us to impact as many people as we can as we tell the stories of these human rights issues,” said Sean Coffman, the Executive Director of the Human Family, the organization hosting the arts festival.

