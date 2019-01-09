Barnesville Honors First Responders for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

First responders say it's a chance to mingle with other departments in a relaxed environment

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — It’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and people in Barnesville are showing their support for first responders.

Firefighters, EMT’s, and police officers all gathered at the event.

Cards and posters made by local students were displayed at the open house.

First responders say it’s a great chance to mingle with other departments in a relaxed environment. They also say they get to know the people they help during emergencies because of the small town feel.

“It’s been a lot of highs and lows, you see a lot of good things and see a lot of bad things,” Scott Nelson, ambulance director in Barnesville, said.

“It’s rewarding for me to do something for them and even though it’s a bad day, you get a lot of good out of it,” Chief Micheal Stetz of the local fire department said.

This is the third year the event has been held in Barnesville.