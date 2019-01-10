Jayme Closs, Missing Since Her Parents Were Murdered, Found Alive

BARRON, Wisc. – After being missing for almost three months, Jayme Closs is found alive.

Barron County, Wisconsin Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the Douglas County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s office located her and took a suspect into custody shortly thereafter on Thursday night.

Reporter Paul Blume with KMSP in Minneapolis-St. Paul says Sheriff Fitzgerald told him Closs was found near Duluth. The Sheriff tells Blume police received a tip about Jamie Closs and it was not connected to a false alarm report earlier Thursday in Walworth County, Wisconsin. He adds the family does not know the person arrested.

A press briefing has been scheduled for 10:00 Friday morning.

“We want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!” Sheriff Fitzgerald said.

As of 8:30 Thursday night, the Facebook post on the Barron County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page announcing Jayme was found was shared more than 34,000 times.

