Get Active Indoors with 2019 Fight the Frost Event

The Fargodome and Games Galore are joining forces to provide more than 30 inflatables and activities

FARGO– Leave your coats on the rack and snow boots at the door because Fight the Frost is a chance to make winter fun while staying indoors.

“The whole Fight the Frost project is to provide something for families to do that’s affordable and something to do in the winter time,” Games Galore owner Corey Heiser said.

From now through Sunday, the floor of the Fargodome will be filled with inflatables, concessions, and a chance to let go of the energy you’ve been bundling up. It’s all thanks to the partnership between Games Galore and the Fargodome.

“It’s just a good family experience, an opportunity to bring out the kids and let them get a little energy run off,” Fargodome general manager Rob Sobolik said.

With over 30 inflatable games available, you can keep yourself busy all day long.

“Many times this is maybe the first time they’ve experienced this many inflatables in one spot. Maybe this is the first time they’ve seen such large inflatables,” Heiser said.

Emily is happy there are events like this in the community for kids to have a little bit more fun during the cold temperatures.

“This is such a unique opportunity to get our kids out of the house during the winter and just kind of break up cabin fever a little bit and get out and get some exercise,” Fight the Frost attendee Emily Brooks said.

Alice arrived as soon as the doors opening at noon and says her favorite part is..

“The bouncy houses”

Fight the Frost is running through Sunday at 6pm.

The Fargodome is offering free parking for the entire event.

Click on the link for more information regarding admission costs.