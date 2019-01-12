Concordia Women’s Hockey Loses First Conference Game

Cobbers lose in Overtime, 2-1

Moorhead, Minn. — (Concordia Athletics) STORY LINE: For the second straight game Concordia went to overtime with St. Mary’s. Unfortunately for the Cobbers the outcome was different than Friday night’s tie as the Cardinals scored in the third minute of the extra period to claim a 2-1 victory. The loss is the first conference defeat of the year for Concordia and ends a 3-game unbeaten streak.

RECORDS: The first league loss drops Concordia to 5-1-2 in the MIAC and 8-5-2 in all games. The Cobbers remain in second place in the conference standings with 12 league points. St. Mary’s, who played their fourth OT in the last five games, is now 2-5-1 in the MIAC and 5-7-3 overall.

FIRST OVERTIME LOSS: The Cobbers have now played in five overtime games this season and Saturday’s loss was the first extra time defeat of the year. CC is now 2-1-2 in overtime games. The Cobbers played six OT games last year and were 0-1-5.

MORE MEGAN: Concordia scored two goals in the series with St. Mary’s and both were scored by players with Megan as a first name. On Friday it was Megan Mohr who netted the lone goal and on Saturday Megan Dondelinger put home the goal for CC. Dondelinger tied the game at the 3-minute mark of the period. Amanda Flemming picked up her second assist of the weekend on the play. Dondelinger now has five goals and four assists for nine points on the year.

OFFENSE, OFFENSE, WHERE FOR ART THOU: The Cobbers have now scored only one goal in three straight games and CC is 1-for-11 (0-for-3 on Saturday) on the power play in those games. Concordia is averaging 3.37 goals per game in their eight wins and 1.4 goals per game in their five losses.

STAT STUFF: Concordia was outshot 33-25 in the game. The 25 shots on goal are the fewest for CC in eight games. The Cobbers are now 0-4 on the year when they have 25 or fewer shots in a game. They are 8-1-1 when they put up 26 or more shots on goal. Sage Barta led Concordia in shots on Saturday. The senior tied a season high with six shots on target.

MOOSE RETURNS IN 2019: Freshman goalie Emily Musielewicz earned her first start in goal in 2019 for the Cobbers. Musielewicz kicked aside 31 shots in the game. The 31 saves ties a season high.

UP NEXT: Concordia will head to Alexandria next weekend to play a pair of games against St. Benedict. The Cobbers and Bennies will play a 2-game series at the Runestone Community Center on Jan. 18-19. CSB is 5-7-1 overall and 2-5-1 in the MIAC and was swept by Bethel over the weekend.