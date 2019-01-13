Community Members, Kids Embrace Last Chance to Fight the Frost

more than 2,500 people came to the Fargodome Sunday

FARGO, N.D. — This was the last of three days that kids and parents could “Fight the Frost” with a little help from Games Galore.

The party service put up more than 30 inflatables at the Fargodome to help kids burn off some energy and stay active indoors during the winter. Just today, more than 2,500 kids walked through the doors of the Fargodome. Games Galore’s owner says it seems as though every inflatable is a winner to the kids.

“If I polled 100 of the kids, I’d probably get 33 different answers. It’s so much fun because they each have their individual favorite and it’s funny with all this opportunity, you still see the same kid go over and over to the same one and that’s a lot of fun,” said Corey Heiser, Games Galore’s owner.

You can find Fight the Frost in Minot next Friday through Sunday. It will then travel to Grand Forks and Bismarck.