HS Girls Basketball: Park Christian, Richland Victorious

Falcons Beat Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60-39; Richland beat Oak Grove 54-42
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — Park Christian came into its game with Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 12 and 2 on the season.

It took a while for the Falcons to get going. Warbirds kept it close early but the Falcons got out to a ten point lead and cruised in the second half winning 60-39.

Oak Grove and Richland played a tight first half. Grovers trailed by just four at the half, 27-23.

The Colts came out in the second half to get up by as much as fifteen and closed out the 54-42 win.

 

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Top-seed Oak Grove Makes Region 1 Semifinal
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Oak Grove Pummels No. 10 Ri...
Region 1 GBB Roundup: Kindred, Lisbon Roll to Big ...
ND Prep Football Roundup: West Fargo Crushes Sheye...

You Might Like

The Good Feet Store Opens in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- The Good Feet Store is now open for business in Fargo in a strip mall along 13th Avenue and 43rd Street South. The store is a franchise which sells custom-fitted…

Federal Law Requires Hospitals to Post Prices Online

FARGO, N.D. -- The Department of Health and Human Services started enforcing a federal law on January 1 in order to reduce the "challenges that exist for patients due to insufficient price transparency." While…