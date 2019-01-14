HS Girls Basketball: Park Christian, Richland Victorious

Falcons Beat Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60-39; Richland beat Oak Grove 54-42

FARGO, N.D. — Park Christian came into its game with Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 12 and 2 on the season.

It took a while for the Falcons to get going. Warbirds kept it close early but the Falcons got out to a ten point lead and cruised in the second half winning 60-39.

Oak Grove and Richland played a tight first half. Grovers trailed by just four at the half, 27-23.

The Colts came out in the second half to get up by as much as fifteen and closed out the 54-42 win.