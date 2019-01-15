The People Project Encourages Organizations to Practice Promoting Happiness

24 organizations in the F-M area are taking part

FARGO, N.D. — Many of us are so caught up in the stresses of everyday life we forget to pause and remember the positives.

The People Project getting the community to practice promote happiness.

Two dozen organizations in the area are taking part in the project that’s part of the ReThink Mental Health initiative. They’ll put positive practices in place for 10 months.

“The individuals in organizations will feel the change for themselves. Public Health is hoping that as organizations they’ll look at how they can build some of these things into their culture and environment,” Rory Beil, health promotion director for Clay County Public Health, said.

Some of ideas to promote happiness include random acts of kindness and expressing gratitude.

“What you do often you get good at. So things like recognizing the good things actually affects you and your health,” Beil said.

Just as there are things you can do to improve your physical health, there are things you can do to improve your mental health.

“We’re trying to apply the science that show you can do little tasks— all of us— to help build positives, not just overcome deficits,” Beil said.

The People Project gave out acts of kindness cards so people can get ideas on how they can spread positivity. You can also pass the cards on to other people.

Bringing positive practices into schools can create a positive trickle–down effect.

“We know that well–being for our educators is extremely important because educators that have a strong well–being impact our learners in a really positive way and that will eventually spill out into our communities,” Cory Steiner, superintendent of the Northern Cass School district, said.

It’s also a way to address mental health early on.

“There are ways we can do things to build a better system that’s better for our learners and better for our families,” Steiner said.

The ReThink Mental Health initiative was created in 2013 after a community survey pointed to mental health as a priority health issue.