UND Women’s Basketball Focusing on Defense against First-Place SDSU

The Fighting Hawks host the Jackrabbits Friday night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team is hitting a crucial stretch of its schedule.

UND hosts Summit-League-leading South Dakota State on Friday before traveling down south to NDSU on Sunday.

The Jackrabbits (12-6, 4-1 Summit League) have found success from their shot-making ability.

SDSU’s 47.2 field goal percentage is 12th in the country out of 349 teams.

“We’re going to have to be very mindful of our defensive strategy,” UND coach Travis Brewster said. “We can’t get lost. We’re going to have to take a little bit of pride upon ourselves to stop penetration. We’re going to have to rotate well. They’re a disciplined team, and they’re physical.”

“They’re the No. 1 team in our league, and I think it’s a good opportunity for us just to put a little respect on our name and go out there and just try to get a good win and just have it roll into the next two games,” senior forward Lexi Klabo said.

Friday’s game tips off from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center at 7:00.