Force’s Meyers Earns USHL Forward of the Week Honor

Ben Meyers scored four goals and added three assists in three games last week

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – Fargo Force forward, Ben Meyers, has been named the USHL forward of the week after scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists in Fargo’s three games last week. This is the forward’s second time receiving player of the week honors this season.

In 3 games last week – all against Sioux Falls – Meyers tallied 7 points to extend his point streak to 15 games which is tied for the longest point streak in the USHL this season. Fargo’s assistant captain was involved in all 4 goals in a 4-3 OT win Friday night, netting two goals along with adding two assists. He continued his rampage with an additional 2 goals on Saturday.

Meyers is tied for first in overall scoring in the USHL with 45 points (24g, 21a) and is tied for the all-time goals scored record in the Force’s history with 49 (with current linemate Hank Crone). The Delano, MN native is committed to the University of Minnesota.

The Fargo Force will embark on a three game road trip this weekend versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday and the Chicago Steel Saturday and Sunday. Next home games at Scheels Arena will be Feb. 8-9 versus the Madison Capitols.