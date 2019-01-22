MSUM Women’s Basketball Refuses to get Complacent During Winning Streak

The Dragons have won 14 games in a row

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU-Moorhead women’s basketball is on another big run, having won 14 games in a row.

Their last loss came on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

This is the third year in a row where the Dragons have put together a winning streak of at least that length.

Each of the last two seasons, however, the momentum fizzled late, and they came up short of expectations.

This time around, MSUM is treating the success differently.

The dragons are not relying on past success to carry them forward.

“I think we got complacent,” junior Megan Hintz said. “First year, that was my freshman year, and it was kind of unexpected. Then we just kind of fell apart. Last year, the same thing kind of happened. So, this year we’re not looking at it. We’re just going out each game and taking it as it comes.”

The Dragons face Duluth on Friday, which ended their 16-game winning streak last year and their 15-game winning streak the year before.

“It’s a big weekend, and we have to prepare well and get ready for tough opponents,” head coach Karla Nelson said. “I think the target on our back continues to grow, and we’re going to have to continue to play solid basketball and grind games out.”

Friday’s game in Duluth is at 5:30 p.m.