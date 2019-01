Sheyenne High School Goes Under Administrative Lockdown

Wednesday's lockout was caused after a student had a "personal crisis"

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne High School was placed under an administrative lockdown Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m, police came to the school to check on a student having what the district calls “a personal crisis.”

Classes continued as normal and the district says no one was in any danger.

Sheyenne High School had three administrative lockdowns last month.

Fargo and West Fargo School Districts released a report Tuesday on how to address students with behavioral issues.