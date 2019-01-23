U.S. Marshal & Former McIntosh Co., ND Deputy Dies in Texas

Austin Erickson,
Courtesy: Officer Down Memorial Page

Corpus Christi, Texas – A Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal and former McIntosh County, North Dakota Deputy has died in Texas due to a medical condition.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 45-year-old Norman Merkel died inside the fitness room of the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi. Security officers administered CPR, but Merkel passed away at the scene.

Merkel was a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals and was assigned to the Southern District of Texas. He was a supervisor in Corpus Christi and task force commander of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force. Merkel served in the Army and was honorably discharged and worked as a McIntosh County Deputy before joining the U.S. Marshals in February 2001.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 26th at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashley, ND. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16 at Raisin L Ranch in Victoria, Texas at a time to be determined.

