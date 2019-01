Beulah Teacher Accused of Sending Nude Pictures To Student

22-year-old Kelsie Schmidt faces a felony luring charge.

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Beulah High School teacher is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 17-year-old male student via social media.

22-year-old Kelsie Schmidt faces a felony luring charge.

School Superintendent Travis Jordan says the first-year teacher has been placed on administrative leave, and that the school district is conducting its own investigation.

Schmidt’s attorney, Tom Dickson, calls it “a very unfortunate situation for everyone.”

Schmidt is due in court Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.