Select Students Put Their Knowledge to the Test at Park Christian Spelling Bee

20 Park Christian School students competed in this year's spelling bee

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Students at Park Christian School are putting their spelling knowledge to the test by competing in the school’s 2019 spelling bee.

The students took a preliminary test in order to be eligible for the spelling bee.

After narrowing the list down, 20 fourth through eighth graders participated in the competition.

A faculty member at the school says the spelling bee has been a staple at the school for as long as he has worked there.

“You know the spelling bee is really cool because it gets to highlight student’s skills and different aspects that often we don’t get to see,” Park Christian School 7th-12th grade principal Michael Levang said. “Sports, athletics, music, they’re easy to perform in an evening or an event. Finding that really good speller? You need to have events like this to highlight their skill.”

6th Grader Hadley Christianson is the 2019 winner and 6th grader Hazel Striker is this year’s runner-up.