Fargo City Commission Approves TB Testing Program

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn cast the only no vote Monday night as commissioners approved a contract with the North Dakota Department of Health for targeted testing of tuberculosis infection and treatment.
The federally funded program is for control of tuberculosis in high risk populations, such as refugees.
Piepkorn remains doubtful about the screening.
He cited a report last week of an outbreak of the disease in Mankato, Minnesota.
He says he received a call from a nurse who told him a doctor and several nurses at Sanford Hospital in Fargo had been exposed to TB.
Desi Fleming, Director of Fargo-Cass Public Health, told commissioners there are very strict standards about preventing the spread of tuberculosis by refugees entering the U.S. They are screened once before leaving their country and again on arrival.
Two weeks ago, as city commissioners voted to approve a grant to cover cost of interpreters to help refugees get screened for tuberculosis, Piepkorn introduced a motion to stop refugee resettlement in Fargo until they were screened because of his concerns about spreading tuberculosis.
