YWCA Helping the Homeless Find Shelter During the Cold

Many Homeless Shelters reaching full capacity during this time

FARGO, N.D. — Recent weather conditions are both unsafe and unsettling for most people in the area, but they particularly provide an obstacle for the homeless. Local shelters, like the YWCA, are filling up quickly, as those without homes look to find a warm place to stay during this frigid time.

“We are available to women and children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said YWCA Chief Executive Officer, Erin Prochnow. “We try to coordinate together to make certain that people have access to safety, security, and safe shelter and today, we are at that capacity of 67 women and children currently residing in our emergency shelter.”

Although many of these places are at, or about to be at full capacity, the main goal of these organizations is still to find everyone in need somewhere warm to stay.

“One of the best things to do is for people to call (701) 232-3449,” said Prochnow. “That’s the number to our emergency shelter here on South University Dr. in Fargo, but they can also call any shelter in our community, and we all have access to what is called a coordinated entry list, where we try to help people gain access to emergency shelter.”

The YWCA hopes that by this time next year, there will be a more permanent solution to getting women and children out of the cold.

“At YWCA, we believe the long term solution to homelessness is more affordable housing,” Prochnow said. “In fact, we’ve partnered with Lutheran Church of the Cross and Gate City Bank and a number of public partners to bring Grace Garden, and it’s scheduled to open later this summer and will provide permanent, supportive housing to about 75 women and children in the communities to help women on their pathways to independence.”