Dine and Donate: Five Guys Lends a Helping Hand to Local Boys and Girls Club

20% of each purchase helps the club feed several kids each day

FARGO, N.D. — Local Five Guys locations helped the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley raise money to assist more kids across the metro.

As part of their fundraising series, Five Guys donated 20% of every purchase to the club.

Brent Brandt, the Resource and Development Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley, says the proceeds will help them provide fresh meals to the 800 kids they help every day.

He says he loves how members of the business community step up to the plate for these kids.

“The Fargo–Moorhead area is just overwhelmingly awesome in the way they support non–profits like the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley. To have an organization like Five Guys say ‘hey, we’ll support the club today and both locations are working on this today’ is really cool,” Brandt said.

Both Five Guys locations in Fargo will be collecting funds for the Boys and Girls Club until 10 p.m.