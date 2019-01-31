Kids Get Their Hands Dirty at Ed Clapp Elementary’s Science Festival

They did experiments that taught them everything from biology to chemistry

FARGO, N.D. — Ed Clapp Elementary holds science festival so kids can get their hands dirty and learn about science.

Organizers put together a grant for the National PTA and, and the group sent a list of experiments for kids to do.

The festival is in conjunction with Bayer’s “Make Science Make Sense” initiative.

NDSU graduate students and post docs help teach kids about different aspects of science. Kids get to learn everything from biology to chemistry to chromatography.

“I think it’s very important for the children to realize how science plays a role in everyday life. These experiments allow us to do it in a very fun way and entertaining. We aim to get them excited about science,” Maria Alfonseca, associate professor of math at NDSU, said.

Organizers say they had their own kids try out the experiments before the festival.