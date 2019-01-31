Vitalant in Urgent Need of Blood, Platelet Donations

They lost 350 units in one day because of the subzero temps this week

FARGO, N.D. — Vitalant is in urgent need of blood after subzero temperatures forced their Fargo, Minot, Aberdeen and Mitchell donation centers to close in the Dakotas. That led to a loss of 350 units in just one day.

Seventy area hospitals utilize that blood every day. All blood types are needed but there is a critical need for platelets and type “O” donations. Vitalant tries to keep a four day supply of “O” blood but right now there’s less than half of that supply.

“In being closed one day, that’s a big deal because we’ve had several blood drives scheduled and our blood center and donors already scheduled and when we can’t meet that commitment, the hospitals need that made up in the difference,” said Katie Bartelson, with Vitalant.

The entire blood donation process takes between 45 minutes and one hour. You must be at least 16 years old, 110 pounds and in good health to donate. KFGO will host an emergency blood drive at its studios tomorrow from 9 to 3:30.