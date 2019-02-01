Monster Jam Rolls Its Way Back to Fargo for the Weekend

The two competitions take place at the Fargodome on Friday and Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Drivers revved up their engines as Monster Jam kicked off a two-day showcase at the Fargodome.

Fans can see monster trucks go head–to–head on the track and even smash a couple cars.

For some of the drivers, this is the first time they have competed in North Dakota.

One driver says no matter where she is, pleasing the fans with her automobile acrobatics is what makes the travel worth it.

“My favorite part, people would obviously think it would be driving the Monster Jam truck, but it’s the fans. The fans make it all worthwhile. They go out here, and they’re so dedicated. They don’t care about how you do, they’re going to stand behind you 100%, so you want to go out there and give them the best show possible,” said Myranda Cozad, the driver of the “Scooby Doo” monster truck.

Saturday’s show begins at three o’clock with a pit party at noon.