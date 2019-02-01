NDSU 7th National Championship Gets a Bobblehead

The bobblehead features NDSU mascot, Thundar, holding two replica National Championship trophies, with five additional replica trophies on the base of the bobblehead, which is in the shape of the National Championship logo.
MILWAUKEE, WI —  The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating North Dakota State University’s seven Football NCAA Division 1 National Championships.

The limited edition bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 2,018, became available for pre-order today.

The bobbleheads are $40 each with a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO and are expected to ship in May.

 

