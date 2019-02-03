Do You Want to Enjoy a Romantic Night Under the Stars with Your Valentine? Here’s How!

MSUM's planetarium is offering a Valentine's Day special while staying warm inside

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Are you looking to enjoy a romantic night with your loved one under the stars?

The night called “Romance Under the Stars” will give people a chance to witness the beauty of the cosmos.

Couples will also get to explore the nature of the solar system while cozied up next to their valentine.

“It kind of instill a sense of awe. You kind of realize how small we are in the grand scheme of things but at the same time, the point we try to make is that you may feel small from looking at all of these things but you are very important to the person you’re sitting next to,” said Sara Schultz, the MSUM Planetarium Director.

