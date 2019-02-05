NDSU Softball Moving Ahead Without Sertic in 2019

Bison will be without Ace Pitcher Jax Sertic who graduated last season

FARGO, N.D. — The weather is cold outside, however, North Dakota State softball is inside preparing for the upcoming 2019 season.

The expectations are high. NDSU is picked to win the Summit League for the ninth consecutive season. While that is a great accomplishment for the team, for them, it’s not about winning.

“Every year is a new year so we have to keep last year as last year. This is a new year moving forward we have new teammates, a new team chemistry,” Bison first baseman Vanessa Anderson said. “We have to approach that as a new season coming up.”

“We didn’t even talk about it because it’s something that we don’t look to much into. It’s like every other year, you vote for the team who won it the year before,” Bison head coach Darren Mueller said. “That’s just the way the polls go. I will tell them the some thing, it doesn’t mean anything, just go out there and compete.”

The bison have a hole to fill this season. The team is moving forward this season without ace pitcher Jax Sertic who graduated last season. Sertic held a 26-10 record with 1.70 ERA.

Replacing her is senior pitcher KK Leddy, who has backed up Sertic the last three years.

“I’m excited for it and ready to take on that challenge and accept that role. I don’t have any expectations and I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone,” Leddy said. “I want to play like I know how and not make it bigger than it is.”

“For a lack of a better term, there’s growth. She’s had a lot of growth from this year to last year,” Mueller said. “She’s ready to be that senior leader in that way on the mound.”

The Bison start their season this weekend in Texas.