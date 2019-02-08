All About Animal Husbandry: NDSU’s Little International Livestock Show is Back

Organizers say they want to show the community what farmers and ranchers do every day

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a tradition that’s been happening for almost one hundred years… the Little International Livestock Show is back at NDSU.

Agriculture plays a big role in your life even if you don’t think it does.

“If you eat, you wear clothes, you have to thank a farmer. They do so much for people in the world and I don’t think people quite realize that they never have a day off,” Kadey Holm, swine assistant superintendent, said.

The Livestock Show is in its 93rd year now. The show is hosted by the university’s Saddle and Sirloin Club, and organizers want to show the community what farmers and ranchers do every day.

“Farmers are out there working hard to make sure you guys have safe food and they care. This is their passion, this is what they do with their lives and they dedicate their entire lives to this. It’s so important that people just know that farmers really do care about your food,” Anna Lemm, Little International Queen, said.

Competitors show off several animals, like cows, pigs, and sheep. Livestock are judged on their muscle, structure, and general quality.

Holm is most excited for the pig portion of the competition.

“I’m just so excited for it, everybody’s been coming up and asking me questions on how to do things and I’m just so excited to see how well they’ll do because I know they’ll do well,” she said.

“The few minutes they’re in the ring is so small compared to the days and weeks that they’ve spent with these animals and the hard work and sleepless nights to make sure we can put on a good show for everyone to see what we truly do,” Kacey Koester, show manager, said.

That passion is one that transcend generations.

“I called my dad this morning and it’s 40 below and he’s in 12 foot drifts feeding cows so there’s never a day off,” Holm said.

The show will continue Feb. 9. For a full schedule, click here.