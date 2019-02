Cobbers MHKY Wins in Final Seconds of Overtime

Cobber Beat The Golden Gusties, 4-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia Cobbers Men’s Hockey Team played Gustavus Adolphus to a tight contest Friday night.

The game was tied after one periof. The battle would go into overtime and with five seconds left the Cobbers scored to come out winners.

Both teams will play again tomorrow.