Metro COG Holds Public Forum to Discuss Future Transportation Ideas

Projections say the metro will have 300,000 people by 2045

FARGO, N.D. — Before construction crews can uproot a road or make changes to traffic patterns, they need the green light from one group.

“All projects that involve federal funding have to come through the [Fargo-Moorhead] Metropolitan Council of Governments (Metro COG) because they’re the planning organization for the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Dilworth area, and they lay out where we’re going with their funding and our transportation systems,” said Bob Walton, the Fargo District Director for the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

In order for projects to move forward, Metro COG puts out a vision of what the area can look like in 30 years.

“This process is so important to get public feedback on how they use the transportation system because what we identify through this process will eventually lead into construction projects down the road,” said Michael Maddox, the Senior Transportation Planner for Metro COG.

Metro COG likes to hold public input meetings throughout the year to give people a chance to comment on transportation projects that could affect them in the future.

As Metro COG projections show more than 300,000 people living in the metro by 2045, planners have zeroed in on several areas to develop.

“A lot of the growth area is going to occur kind of in that South Fargo, Horace and the southwest Fargo area. Right now there is no roadway network down there, and we’re projecting that in the next 30 years, that that area will likely be mostly filled with development, so this is our opportunity to get things right the first time,” Maddox said.

As the community learns more about these major projects, planners say they just want the metro to be in the best position to accommodate a growing number of people.

Some major projects coming from Metro COG public forums are Sheyenne Street in West Fargo and the upcoming Main Avenue renovations this year.