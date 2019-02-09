NDSU Students Present Projects on Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

The banquet will feature a former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU students are showing off their projects on agricultural and biosystems engineering.

About 20 projects are presented at the Agricultural Technology Expo. It’s a science fair–style event, and there are topics ranging from irrigation to new machinery.

This is the 71st year the expo has been held. The expo banquet will feature Ed Schafer, former North Dakota governor and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

“It’s a good time to present our industry to people and educate others about what’s going on and what the new technology is. It’s important to know how our food is being produced and what kind of technology is being used,” Calvin Aichele, co-manager of the Expo, said.

Every student in the department has to present at least once before they graduate.