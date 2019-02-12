Former NDSU Basketball Player Miller to Play Professionally in Bulgaria

Paul Miller is 5th on NDSU's all-time scoring list with 1,719 points
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Former North Dakota State men’s basketball standout Paul Miller has signed a contract to begin his professional career in Bulgaria.

Miller, a 6-foot-6 guard from Waukesha, Wis., signed with BC Beroe in Bulgaria’s National Basketball League – the top league in the country.

Miller was the only Bison in NDSU’s Division I era to earn NABC All-District honors twice in his career (2014-18).  He finished his senior season in 2017-18 with 605 points, becoming only the fifth Bison to score more than 600 in a season. Miller’s 1,719 career points rank him fifth in NDSU history.

Miller is one of four players in NDSU history to record at least 1,700 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in his career.

BC Beroe currently stands in second place with a record of 12-4 this season. They are located in the city of Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU Men Open Conference Play with Win Over South ...
Fighting Hawks Soccer Downs Bison
Tynan Embracing Senior Season with NDSU Wrestling
NDSU DE Menard Back on Buck Buchanan Watch List

You Might Like

Lewis Drug Buys Pharmacy Assets From Shopko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D - Lewis Drug says it has purchased pharmacy assets from Shopko Stores in six communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. The company said Wednesday it bought prescription files and records from Shopko pharmacies in Madison, Mitchell…