Former NDSU Basketball Player Miller to Play Professionally in Bulgaria

Paul Miller is 5th on NDSU's all-time scoring list with 1,719 points

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Former North Dakota State men’s basketball standout Paul Miller has signed a contract to begin his professional career in Bulgaria.

Miller, a 6-foot-6 guard from Waukesha, Wis., signed with BC Beroe in Bulgaria’s National Basketball League – the top league in the country.

Miller was the only Bison in NDSU’s Division I era to earn NABC All-District honors twice in his career (2014-18). He finished his senior season in 2017-18 with 605 points, becoming only the fifth Bison to score more than 600 in a season. Miller’s 1,719 career points rank him fifth in NDSU history.

Miller is one of four players in NDSU history to record at least 1,700 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in his career.

BC Beroe currently stands in second place with a record of 12-4 this season. They are located in the city of Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.