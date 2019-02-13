Fargo Public Works Dep. Works to Repair Residential Water Main Break

Public works says it typically takes between four and six hours to repair a water main break due to the frost

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Works is working to repair a water main break on the 100 block of 23rd Avenue North in Fargo.

The water main break happened just after 6 this morning creating flowing water on the residential street.

Public works says it typically takes between four and six hours to repair a water main break due to the frost.

The department has repaired about 10 water main breaks this winter season, which is about average.

“It’s just the temperature change,” Fargo Public Works services manager Matt Andvik said. “The frost going down, the shifting of the ground that we would have in this area. The last few weeks of it being so cold, the frost has really went down, it’s down about five feet now so just with that pressure some of the older mains we have in town will break.”

Public Works closed the road during the repair process for safety reasons.