New American Consortium Looks for Support on Giving Hearts Day

The funds they can collect will go towards English language tutors, job placement services

FARGO, N.D. — With Giving Hearts Day taking place Thursday, several organizations around town are making their case to get more community support.

The New American Consortium held an open house and lunch to tell people more about their goals for this year.

For the last three years, they have used their contributions from Giving Hearts Day to fund English tutoring services.

Christian Harris, Executive Director of the New American Consortium, says more community support is crucial towards carrying out their mission.

“We help people in our community learn English, we help people in different ways with immigration work. We don’t say no here. We help people in whatever way or situation they have in their lives,” Harris said.

Last year, nonprofits including the New American Consortium combined to raise over $13 million on Giving Hearts Day.