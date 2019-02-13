Second-Half Struggles Lead NDSU Women to Drop Sixth in a Row

The Bison blew a four-point halftime lead to lose 65-54 against Oral Roberts
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State women’s basketball could not hang on to its halftime lead against Oral Roberts Wednesday night.

The Bison led 34-30 heading into the break, but they scored just 20 points in the second half and lost 65-54.

After shooting 50 percent (13-for-26) in the first 20 minutes, NDSU made just seven of their 26 shots in the second.

The loss is the Bison’s sixth in a row as they fall to 3-9 in Summit League action.

